Advertisement

Lexington Senior Center helping people 70 and older sign up for vaccine appointments

People 70 and older can call the Lexington Senior Center for help signing up for a vaccine...
People 70 and older can call the Lexington Senior Center for help signing up for a vaccine appointment.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The focus of Kentucky’s vaccine rollout right now is on people 70 and older. But, that same population is facing several obstacles in their race to get the vaccine, from internet issues to the lack of transportation.

“First, I was doing it on my own and wasn’t having any luck,” Lexington senior Ann Greene said.

Greene is one of those priority 70 and older people at the top of the list to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

But, she found actually scheduling an appointment was harder than expected.

“After a while when I did manage to get a number that I could call someone to speak with, they were kind enough, but they didn’t have much information to give me,” Greene said. “It was just frustrating all the way around.”

That’s where the Lexington Senior Center is partnering with the Lexington-Fayette County Health department in stepping in to help.

They are focusing part of their staff and resources on a kind of phone bank, there to answer calls from Lexington’s seniors and walk them through setting up an appointment.

“Right now, I have 3 of my staff here working on calling people to schedule them for available appointments,” Director Kristy Stambaugh said. “Then we have about 9 people outside of my division within the city government also calling people.”

It’s a process that scored Greene an appointment time and her first shot within just a couple of days.

“I was very happy because I was surprised she got me in so quick,” Greene said. “My husband and I both went today!”

The Senior Center is also helping line up transportation to and from vaccine appointments for any seniors who need it.

You can call 859-278-6072 for help.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine was killed Sunday evening while chasing his dreams.
Lexington rapper dies after being shot while making music video
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
(WKYT)
Two Lexington COVID-19 testing sites shut down after people get billed for tests
Jacouri Burns arrested for shooting.
Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting at City Center
Two people were killed in a crash in Woodford County on Feb. 3.
Two killed in Woodford County crash

Latest News

Keion Brooks dunk vs. Florida
Kentucky drops to No. 18 Missouri 75-70
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Director of UK's MLK Center Ja'Mahl McDaniel
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Director of UK's MLK Center Ja'Mahl McDaniel
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Russell Springs Pharmacy Owner Sherie Helm
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Russell Springs Pharmacy Owner Sherie Helm
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health...
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Dept.