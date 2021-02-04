Lexington Senior Center helping people 70 and older sign up for vaccine appointments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The focus of Kentucky’s vaccine rollout right now is on people 70 and older. But, that same population is facing several obstacles in their race to get the vaccine, from internet issues to the lack of transportation.

“First, I was doing it on my own and wasn’t having any luck,” Lexington senior Ann Greene said.

Greene is one of those priority 70 and older people at the top of the list to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

But, she found actually scheduling an appointment was harder than expected.

“After a while when I did manage to get a number that I could call someone to speak with, they were kind enough, but they didn’t have much information to give me,” Greene said. “It was just frustrating all the way around.”

That’s where the Lexington Senior Center is partnering with the Lexington-Fayette County Health department in stepping in to help.

They are focusing part of their staff and resources on a kind of phone bank, there to answer calls from Lexington’s seniors and walk them through setting up an appointment.

“Right now, I have 3 of my staff here working on calling people to schedule them for available appointments,” Director Kristy Stambaugh said. “Then we have about 9 people outside of my division within the city government also calling people.”

It’s a process that scored Greene an appointment time and her first shot within just a couple of days.

“I was very happy because I was surprised she got me in so quick,” Greene said. “My husband and I both went today!”

The Senior Center is also helping line up transportation to and from vaccine appointments for any seniors who need it.

You can call 859-278-6072 for help.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.