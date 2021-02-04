Advertisement

Man dies after January shooting in Lexington

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who was shot in Lexington in January has died.

Police say they responded on the evening of January 21 to the 500-block of Breckenridge Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers found a 32-year-old man suffering who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment where we’re told he died from his injuries on February 4.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

