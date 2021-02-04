Man found dead near Bright Leaf Golf Course in Mercer County
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in Harrodsburg on Wednesday.
We’re told law enforcement got the call around 5 p.m. The scene was adjacent to the Bright Leaf Golf Course in a subdivision on Garrard Ave.
The sheriff’s office says it was an isolated incident and is not a danger to the public.
This story is developing.
