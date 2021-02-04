Motions denied in petition to impeach Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee denied motions in one case today.

After more than three hours in closed meeting, the group denied motions in the petition to impeach Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The committee is also hearing arguments for petitions to impeach Governor Andy Beshear and State Representative Robert Goforth.

No petition has been dismissed.

