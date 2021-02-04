Advertisement

NCAA cancels D-III winter championships

Men’s/women’s basketball, swimming/diving, track and field teams are not eligible to compete for NCAA DIII titles
(WKYT)
By Brian Milam
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The NCAA has announced the cancellation of Division III winter sports championships. This decision by the NCAA was reached because there are not currently enough DIII institutions competing to meet the threshold for championship competitions. The cancellation means Transylvania’s basketball, swimming and diving and indoor track and field teams will not be eligible to compete in NCAA DIII championships in 2021.

“This certainly is not the news we wanted to hear, but we will continue to provide a safe environment for our student-athletes to compete at the highest level of excellence,” said Holly Sheilley, vice president for athletics.

Centre men’s basketball coach Greg Mason had this to say. “Tough times and a tough decision. The issue is that only around 45% of the programs at our level are playing. I know it was a decision that no committee wanted to make. Hate it for the players who have worked so hard and want some normalcy in their lives.”

The announcement does not affect eligibility for Transylvania student-athletes participating in varsity competition for the 2020-21 season. Earlier this year, the NCAA determined that as long as a student-athlete was eligible and remained enrolled full time through this academic year — regardless of the number of games played — they would retain this year’s eligibility.

Additionally, the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference is scheduled to proceed with its conference championships for each of the affected winter sports: men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track and field and men’s and women’s swimming and diving.

