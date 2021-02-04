PrepSpin teams up with WKYT to expand audience for high school sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new partnership between digital sports site PrepSpin and WKYT means a wider audience for Kentucky high school sports.

“This exciting partnership will allow us to provide additional live sports to viewers across our market area utilizing our streaming capabilities and broadcasting select games on The CW Lexington,” said WKYT Vice President and General Manager Jeff Anderson. “In addition to this opportunity to connect with new audiences, we will be the exclusive sales agent for this venture.”

PrepSpin got its start in 2007 when William Warfield started live streaming the radio broadcasts of Woodford County High School games earning him the nickname “The King of Steam.”

Lexington, KY - PrepSpin @MackleyWarfield signs new “Game of the Week” TV deal with Gray Television/ @WKYT. We are extremely excited with this partnership opportunity. Look for some big games hitting the airwaves on CWKYT in the near future. More details will be released.... — PrepSpin (@PrepSpin) February 4, 2021

Eventually, those streams expanded to include video and other schools across the state.

In 2013, PrepSpin became the media streaming partner for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. It now averages more than 225 live broadcasts each year which garner more than 1,000,000 views.

