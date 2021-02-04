Advertisement

UK Healthcare vaccinating about 270 people an hour at Kroger Field

By Olivia Russell
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of vaccines are administered every day at Kroger Field.

“Wednesday we vaccinated a record number of people for a clinic, which I think already was the largest in the state in terms of vaccinations. I think we vaccinated about 2,700 people, so that’s about 270 an hour,” UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton said.

Blanton says they’re also making major progress on a massive group, which is K-12 employees.

“There’s about 9,000 in the public and private schools and we’re getting close, as close as we can to being through that list. I think we’re at a little over 7,000 now” Blanton said.

Even beyond those people in group 1B, Blanton says several thousand more are still waiting to schedule their appointments.

Now that several thousand vaccines have been administered, the next challenge is making sure people actually come back for the second dose.

Blanton says each vaccination card has details about which vaccine was used, when the booster shot needs to be administered, and how people can sign up for that appointment.

“It’s not a perfect process when you’re dealing with this many people and you’re dealing with different time frames for different doses of the vaccine when they’re coming in, but so far it seems to be working pretty well,” Blanton said.

Whether it’s the first dose or the second, he says people have been eager to line up.

“We’re staying busy, I don’t think there’s any shortage of people who are coming in. You can go to that clinic at any moment and see a busy bustling place,” Blanton said.

Anyone can sign up by following this link to request a vaccine right now.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankfort State Capitol
Judge grants Beshear partial restraining order in lawsuit over measures limiting governor’s powers
Old mugshot of Gerald Calhoun.
Arrest made in Mercer County murder
Two people were killed in a crash in Woodford County on Feb. 3.
Two killed in Woodford County crash
Walmart is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several locations in Kentucky.
Walmart offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several Kentucky locations
Although House Bill 1 will not go into effect right now, some businesses say the legislation is...
Lexington business owners confused over new bill passed in legislature

Latest News

Sports
PrepSpin teams up with WKYT to expand audience for high school sports
University of Kentucky holds two-day Men of Color Symposium
WATCH | University of Kentucky holds two-day Men of Color Symposium
How do Kentucky’s COVID guidelines compare with CDC guidelines?
WATCH | How do Kentucky’s COVID guidelines compare with CDC guidelines?
Richmond pizzeria going big for the big game
WATCH | Richmond pizzeria going big for the big game