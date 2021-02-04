University of Kentucky holds two-day Men of Color Symposium

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK has more than a dozen events in recognition of Black History Month, and one of those was held Thursday afternoon. It’s called the Men of Color Symposium.

The second annual symposium was held virtually this year. This year’s theme was promoting community, courage, care, and connections.

Discussions were held on networking, interviewing skills and inequality within the state. Former State Representative Charles Booker provided the keynote speech.

“Black history is not just for us to look back and study as if it were part of the past that we are not connected to. it really is a chance for us to see ourselves, we’re in that legacy and then to see the work we have to do moving forward,” Booker said.

Speaking of moving forward, Booker has not formally announced a run for Senator Rand Paul’s seat in 2022, but he says he is evaluating it and he doesn’t believe he’s run his last race.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.