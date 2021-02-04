VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on second dose having worse side effects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine, how to get one, and much more.

Are the side effects of the second dose worse?

UofL Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith was among the first people to receive a COIVD-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

Smith told WAVE 3 News that unlike his first shot, he had side effects after receiving the second shot.

“The first dose I had no side effects whatsoever,” Smith said. “I didn’t even have a sore arm. The second dose I’ve had a lot of swollen lymph nodes in my arm, in my neck. That’s one of the side effects. It just means your immune system’s working. I also probably had a little bit of time there one night where I had a little bit of fever and chills, but they went away.”

Smith said the more severe side effects typically come after the second shot because the first shot has generated COVID-19 antibodies in the recipients’ bodies, which then attack when the booster injection is given.

“You’ve got circulating antibodies,” Smith said. “You’ve got immune cells waiting for this and when they hit, it can rapidly turn on and it rapidly deploys all of its defenses to make this go away. And that’s what we want.”

State-operated regional vaccination sites: Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington and Ephraim McDowell Health in Danville.

Nearby hospitals offering vaccination registration or sign-up: Baptist Health Lexington, Clark Regional Medical Center, and UK Healthcare for its mass vaccination site at Kroger Field.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.