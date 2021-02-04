VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on vaccine rollout, second dose, when it’s your turn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine, how to get one, and much more.

I am 70 years old and high risk due to COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). Is it safe to go indoors to a vaccine clinic or should I wait for a drive through option?

For the best advice, you should consult for your health care provider who can give the best guidance taking into consideration your personal health care needs and level of comfort.

Currently, vaccinations are available at health departments, hospitals, and the state’s regional vaccination sites which are required to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the state regarding social distancing, masks, and other precautions.

At the state’s regional site at the Kentucky Horse Park, approximately 600 appointments are available daily but are staggered throughout the day and people are asked to wait outside in their cars until five minutes before their appointments to avoid lines.

I am not signed up to receive my second dose of the Pfizer vaccine until 34 days after my first dose. How long can you go before you receive your second dose?

The Centers for Disease Control recommends the two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine be separated by at least 21 days.

While the CDC says “there is no maximum interval between the first and second dose,” it recommends doses be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible.

It’s good to keep in mind that the vaccines that require two shots may not protect you until a week or two after the second shot. So waiting longer to receive the second dose means also potentially delaying the vaccine’s maximum effectiveness.

What are the ingredients in the COVID-19 vaccines? Are there fetal cells?

Neither the Pfizer nor the Moderna vaccine uses cell lines that originated in fetal tissue taken from the body of an aborted baby at any stage of design, development or production.

The two COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States also do not contain eggs, preservatives, or latex.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine includes the following ingredients: mRNA, lipids ((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate), 2 [(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide, 1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3- phosphocholine, and cholesterol), potassium chloride, monobasic potassium phosphate, sodium chloride, dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate, and sucrose.

The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine contains the following ingredients: messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), lipids (SM-102, polyethylene glycol [PEG] 2000 dimyristoyl glycerol [DMG], cholesterol, and 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine [DSPC]), tromethamine, tromethamine hydrochloride, acetic acid, sodium acetate, and sucrose.

Vaccines should have been sent to every county. Most people can’t drive 50 to 60 miles to get this. Why are most of the vaccines being allocated to Fayette County?

As the state ramped up its vaccine distribution, it started sending its limited supply of vaccine to a number of hospitals and local health departments across the state.

In early January, Gov. Andy Beshear said he wasn’t satisfied with the pace of the state’s vaccine rollout.

On Feb. 2, the state opened the first of four regional vaccination sites (Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Emphriam McDowell in Danville, and two hospitals in Paducah).

Fayette County -- home to more than 300,000 people -- currently has only two of the more than three dozen vaccine sites. Both sites are open to all Kentuckians, regardless of where they live.

As more regional vaccination centers open, the state says its goal is for no one to drive more than one county away to get vaccinated.

“Getting upward of 2-and-a-half million Kentuckians vaccinated within the year represents, perhaps, the largest logistical challenge in our lifetimes, and eventually it will involve sites – both high-capacity sites and local community settings – all over the commonwealth.,” Transportation Cabinet Secretary and director of the Vaccine Distribution Project Jim Gray said.

I will be 60 years old this year. How do I sign up to get the vaccine once it is available to individuals my age?

To determine which phase of the state’s vaccination distribution plan you’re eligible for, complete this online survey. In addition to someone’s age, consideration is given to whether a person suffers a high risk health condition or is deemed an essential worker.

To see a map and list of the state’s vaccination sites, go here.

I am a 68-year-old Richmond resident with multiple sclerosis. How can I get registered to get the vaccine when my group starts?

I am 22 years old and have asthma. When will I Be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine?

