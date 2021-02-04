Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM Q&A | Taking Tylenol before shot, canceling appointments

Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine, how to get one, and much more.

Should I take Tylenol before getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

The Centers for Disease Control says mild side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines are to be expected. But doctors are warning patients not to take Tylenol or other pain relievers as a preemptive measure.

In a recent article from CBS News, doctors say doing so could make the vaccine less effective.

How do I cancel an appointment at the Kentucky Horse Park?

Kroger is running the state’s vaccination program at the Kentucky Horse Park. To cancel an appointment, call (877) 444-9689.

State-operated regional vaccination sites: Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington and Ephraim McDowell Health in Danville.

Nearby hospitals offering vaccination registration or sign-up: Baptist Health Lexington, Clark Regional Medical Center, and UK Healthcare for its mass vaccination site at Kroger Field.

