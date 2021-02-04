WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports lowest positivity rate since Dec. 28; announces new regional vaccine sites

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,500 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 372,012 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.37 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 432 are in kids 18 or younger.

This is the lowest Thursday in over four weeks for total number of cases, and the lowest positivity rate since Dec. 28.

There were 58 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 3,921.

As of Thursday, 1,340 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 368 are in the ICU, and 171 are on ventilators. At least 44,394 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor is announcing new Kroger regional vaccination sites:

Kroger Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington

Kroger Greenwood Mall (Former Sears Site) in Bowling Green

Those two sites will be available Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Portals go live today. You can visit Kroger.com/covidvaccine or call 866-211-5320.

The next two sites the governor announced are:

Murray State University CFSB Center in Murray

T.J. Health Pavillion in Glasgow

You can visit callowayhealth.org or call 270-753-3381 for the Murray State site. For the Glasgow site, you can visit tjregionalhealth.org or call 270-659-1010.

Not only have new regional vaccine locations been announced, but local health departments will soon be able to roll out vaccine appointments.

