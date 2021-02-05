6-year-old Logan Co. girl beats cancer, starts online bakery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 6-year-old Naiya Garner is starting a new chapter in life.
“They gave me some milk, and I fell asleep,” said Naiya.
The “milk” Naiya is describing is chemotherapy--at only two-years-old she was diagnosed with leukemia. She received her last treatment in 2020 and now she is cancer-free.
“I do still have to get poked at the doctor,” says Naiya.
While receiving treatment in the hospital Naiya would watch children competing in cooking shows. It sparked an idea to start her own online bakery.
“This Christmas, she just asked for a bunch of baking stuff. And we started baking, and she loved making cake pops. The goal for me is to do a non-profit someday. Can’t do that at this moment, but I thought, well, what better way to give back just a little bit?” said Ashley Garner, Naiya’s mother.
Naiya’s favorite thing to make are cake pop’s and she’s baking up some special assortments in time for Valentine’s Day.
“I wanted to start with the cake pops because I wanted that to be something that people saw first in terms of like, this is what we are always going to do no matter how big or small it is. Her cake pops are going to give back in some way,” said Ashley.
With the goal of eventually starting a non-profit, for now, Naiya’s bakery officially has a business license, has passed a health inspection, and proceeds from every sale will go to an organization or charity in need.
With so much to be thankful for, Naiya is giving back her second chance at life one cake pop at a time.
“I’m making just cake pops!” said Naiya.
You can visit Naiya’s bakery on Facebook by clicking here.
