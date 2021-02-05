Advertisement

Fellow senator criticizes Rand Paul for not wearing a mask during Senate session

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)(WBKO)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVE) - An Ohio senator has called out Kentucky’s junior senator for refusing to wear a mask while on the Senate floor.

In a tweet, Sen. Sherrod Brown (R-Ohio) wrote:

“In a packed Senate chamber with stenographers and colleagues just feet away from him, @RandPaul refuses to put on a mask - and puts the health of everyone around him at risk.

This isn’t political. WEAR. A. MASK.

Brown asked that Paul, a fellow Republican, wear a mask to show respect to the staff of the Senate chamber and his colleagues.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This next round means business
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A loaded wintry pattern is coming together
Heavy snow leads to power outages in some counties
Gov. Beshear reports 1,532 new cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths Sunday
A mix of snow, freezing rain, and showers move in for this week ahead creating multiple issues...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another active Winter pattern ahead
About 10% of people who have received a COVID shot report lingering side-effects, like...
COVID-19 vaccination efforts expected to speed up in Kentucky

Latest News

Since the beginning of the new year, our number of new cases has slowly gone down to the point...
137 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
g
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Chance for Winter Weather Tonight
Online payment of court costs, fines expands in Kentucky
Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education concerned about lack of higher education enrollment
Council calls for action on decline in college enrollment
Supporters say momentum, like the need for new revenue, is growing. But resistance remains.
WATCH | WKYT Investigates | Ca$hing in on sports betting