Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A weekend to watch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The closer we get to the weekend, the better the snow chance comes together.

After this latest cold front passed through the region, we found ourselves hanging out with another blast of cold air. Not the deepest blast of cold air that we have ever seen, but enough to grab you while you are outside. This is helping to put a path together for future activity. It is pretty important in the days to come.

A couple of things are going to try to get together for snow potential on Sunday. Especially for folks in southeastern Kentucky. I really think that is the targeted area for this go around. Let’s keep our eyes on that region for Sunday. Accumulation is definitely something to consider.

During the past few days, I have watched as a massive blast of Arctic Air retreated from Kentucky on the long-range forecast. It hasn’t gone very far at all. This airmass is close enough that it will help to carve out a track for potential systems for next week. Winter is about to get very active around here!

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

