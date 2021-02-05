Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 2/7: Governor Andy Beshear

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Governor Andy Beshear.

All three branches of state government are now involved in the questions surrounding Gov. Beshear’s executive power in an emergency. Beshear launched a legal challenge after the Republican-dominated legislature overrode his vetoes of bills that would restrict what a governor could do in emergency situations. A judge has put that law on hold for now.

Republicans also indicate they may pass a leaner budget than the $12 billion dollar spending plan proposed by the governor. The legislature may clarify rules about historical racing after the ‘Red Mile and others responded to a court ruling and closed down machines that brought in $3 billion in revenue.

And the teacher’s pension issue has returned to Frankfort with a new bill that would change retirement options and timelines for ‘future’ hires.

After nearly a year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Beshear joins us on Kentucky Newsmakers.

