Latino community still faces disparities during pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Latino community is facing disparities. A health care worker who works closely with undocumented immigrants says there are still issues with accessibility among the Latino community.

“We can’t file for unemployment most of the time, and a lot of the undocumented community does not receive stimulus checks,” healthcare worker Lara-Rojo said.

She says she and others feel like they’ve been left on the back burner.

“A lot of these undocumented immigrants work in the restaurants, they’re already working little hours, maybe they’re already laid off,” Lara-Rojo said.

Which leaves them unable to pay their rent, and feed their families. She says some folks are hesitant to get tested for COVID-19.

“Some of the testing sites do require social security when you sign up to go get tested, so a lot of undocumented immigrants in the Hispanic community don’t have that social security number,” Lara-Rojo said.

In her role, she’s heard many people who do test positive don’t quarantine for as long as they should.

“For those patients that we have that are like ‘you guys are asking too much time for me to take off of work, I just can’t do that.’ And obviously if they’re not completing their quarantine, they’re exposing other people,” Lara-Rojo said.

Gov. Andy Beshear consistently reported a disproportionate number of positive cases in the Hispanic community. He has promised to release data on the demographics of who has been vaccinated so far.

“We should expect that we will see at least something similar to what we’re seeing in the entire United States, which means we need to be more intentional on equity,” Gov. Beshear said.

Lara-Rojo says the community needs more resources and fewer barriers.

A spokesperson with the University of Kentucky said the vaccine clinic there is working with the state and the city to better serve populations like the Latino community.

