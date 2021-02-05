Lexington police investigating two drive by shootings Thursday evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating two drive-by shootings Thursday night.

The first happened around 5:40 p.m. on Cambridge Drive. Police say a man was hit in the leg, and they’re looking for a silver Chevy Impala.

The second happened 10 minutes later on Ohio Street. Police say a group of people were walking, when someone in a red Infiniti SUV shot at the group.

Again, a man was shot in the leg, and police say he’ll be okay.

Police are looking for both cars.

