Advertisement

Lexington police investigating two drive by shootings Thursday evening

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating two drive-by shootings Thursday night.

The first happened around 5:40 p.m. on Cambridge Drive. Police say a man was hit in the leg, and they’re looking for a silver Chevy Impala.

The second happened 10 minutes later on Ohio Street. Police say a group of people were walking, when someone in a red Infiniti SUV shot at the group.

Again, a man was shot in the leg, and police say he’ll be okay.

Police are looking for both cars.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankfort State Capitol
Judge grants Beshear partial restraining order in lawsuit over measures limiting governor’s powers
Old mugshot of Gerald Calhoun.
Arrest made in Mercer County murder
Two people were killed in a crash in Woodford County on Feb. 3.
Two killed in Woodford County crash
Walmart is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several locations in Kentucky.
Walmart offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several Kentucky locations
Although House Bill 1 will not go into effect right now, some businesses say the legislation is...
Lexington business owners confused over new bill passed in legislature

Latest News

File image
COVID long haulers facing new battle with persistent migraines
The Beshear administration announced new initiatives Thursday to get vaccines to local health...
Local health departments to receive small allotments of COVID-19 vaccine
Banners will still hold its usual Super Bowl watch party and all-you-can-eat chili dog event.
Lexington sports bar prepares for Super Bowl watch party with COVID safety protocols
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Baptist Health Corbin Medical Director Dr. David Worthy
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Baptist Health Corbin Medical Director Dr. David Worthy