Lexington sports bar prepares for Super Bowl watch party with COVID safety protocols

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field on Sunday, it’s health officials who are pushing for a team effort.

“The governor celebrated with us that we could have our fourth week in a row that’s a decline, let’s keep it that way,” Dr. Steven Stack said. “Let’s not supercharge it with Super Bowl parties.”

Co-manager of Banners sports bar Chris Geisler said their usual Super Bowl watch party and all-you-can-eat chili dog event draws a decent crowd.

“Usually we would have just a big spread and you would just kind of go down the line, you’ve got your bun, your hotdog, your brat, and then just toppings galore laid out everywhere,” Geisler said.

But, this year, they’re making some changes and going the whole nine yards to follow CDC protocols and keep safety as their number one goal.

“To kind of keep all of that customer contact and movement at a minimum, we’re just basically doing the same kind of set up, we’re just doing it from our kitchen,” Geisler said.

Though Super Bowl Sunday usually calls for big living room parties, Geisler said they’re not sure exactly how the CDC recommendations to avoid those parties will impact the number of customers they see at Banners.

“Like this whole thing, it’s a lot of hope for the best and expect the worst,” Geisler said. “I think we’ll get some, you know, people still like to get out for these type of events, they like to be with friends.”

But, one thing health officials are sure of, it will take every one of Kentucky’s players to keep the Super Bowl from becoming a super spreader event.

Dr. Stack spoke about the Super Bowl again in the COVID-19 briefing Thursday, asking Kentuckians to keep gatherings down to 8 people or less, always wear a face mask around others, and maintain the six feet of social distancing.

