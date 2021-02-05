Advertisement

Morehead State wins 10th straight game and sweeps Murray State for first time since 2002-03

Freshman forward John Broome recorded his sixth double-double of the season with team-bests of 16 points and 10 rebounds
Freshman forward John Broome recorded his sixth double-double of the season with team-bests of...
Freshman forward John Broome recorded his sixth double-double of the season with team-bests of 16 points and 10 rebounds(Taylor Johnson)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State’s men’s basketball team used its stifling defense once again at Johnson Arena Thursday night as the Eagles shut down visiting Murray State to win 66-56 and collect the team’s 10th consecutive victory. The triumph also marked the first regular-season sweep over the Racers since 2002-03. The Eagles’ (14-6/11-2 OVC) winning streak is the best since an 11-game streak in 2009-10 and is the third-best winning streak in program history, trailing the 1983-84 team’s program record of 12 by just two games. Morehead State also continued its string of winning by double digits, marking seven straight for the first time in program history (since 1929-30). Murray State entered the night averaging 78 points per game, but Morehead State quelled the Racers to their second-lowest output of the year, trailing only a 55-point night at Belmont. The Eagles held the Racers to 56 in the first meeting on Jan. 2 in Murray. Freshman forward John Broome recorded his sixth double-double of the season with team-bests of 16 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four blocked shots. Junior guards Skyelar Potter , DeVon Cooper, and KJ Hunt, Jr., all chipped in 12 points, and the defense held the Racers’ two leading scorers (KJ Williams and Tevin Brown) to just three points combined in the second half. Williams, who finished with seven points, was held without a shot attempt in the final half after scoring 26, 18, and 25 in his last three games, respectively. Brown did lead the Racers with 13 points but was forced to shoot 4-of-17 overall. Meanwhile, the Eagles hit 55 percent for the night, the third consecutive game better than 50 percent field goal accuracy.

Most Read

Old mugshot of Gerald Calhoun.
Arrest made in Mercer County murder
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest positivity rate since Dec. 28; announces new regional vaccine sites
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Motions denied in petition to impeach Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Latest News

Green led the Colonels (14-3, 8-2 OVC) with 25 points to go along with nine assists and two...
Colonels cut 17-point second half deficit to three, but can’t overcome Austin Peay
Wildcats will return to action next Thursday vs. Tennessee in Rupp Arena
No. 15 Kentucky falls at Ole Miss
Sports
PrepSpin teams up with WKYT to expand audience for high school sports
Bob Baffert (Photo: WKYT)
Gamine DQ’d from Kentucky Oaks, trainer Bob Baffert fined