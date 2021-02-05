Morehead State wins 10th straight game and sweeps Murray State for first time since 2002-03

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State’s men’s basketball team used its stifling defense once again at Johnson Arena Thursday night as the Eagles shut down visiting Murray State to win 66-56 and collect the team’s 10th consecutive victory. The triumph also marked the first regular-season sweep over the Racers since 2002-03. The Eagles’ (14-6/11-2 OVC) winning streak is the best since an 11-game streak in 2009-10 and is the third-best winning streak in program history, trailing the 1983-84 team’s program record of 12 by just two games. Morehead State also continued its string of winning by double digits, marking seven straight for the first time in program history (since 1929-30). Murray State entered the night averaging 78 points per game, but Morehead State quelled the Racers to their second-lowest output of the year, trailing only a 55-point night at Belmont. The Eagles held the Racers to 56 in the first meeting on Jan. 2 in Murray. Freshman forward John Broome recorded his sixth double-double of the season with team-bests of 16 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four blocked shots. Junior guards Skyelar Potter , DeVon Cooper, and KJ Hunt, Jr., all chipped in 12 points, and the defense held the Racers’ two leading scorers (KJ Williams and Tevin Brown) to just three points combined in the second half. Williams, who finished with seven points, was held without a shot attempt in the final half after scoring 26, 18, and 25 in his last three games, respectively. Brown did lead the Racers with 13 points but was forced to shoot 4-of-17 overall. Meanwhile, the Eagles hit 55 percent for the night, the third consecutive game better than 50 percent field goal accuracy.