Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Watching tonight’s Winter threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After enjoying some beautiful weather with plenty of sunshine and temperatures near average, we now focus on another winter threat ahead, not only through the overnight but even more on the way next week.

Keep your coats handy tonight because while temperatures may have hit the 40s earlier today, we now drop quickly through the 30s and even 20s by late tonight as our next system moves in. Initially, this next system will bring rain to start for most, but as temperatures cool through tonight, most of this rain will turn to snow and last overnight. As temperatures fall below freezing tonight, we’ll also need to be careful on the bridges and overpasses as some slick conditions could form. While most will only see a light coating on grassy and elevated surfaces around the Bluegrass, we could see 1″-3″+ across eastern and southern Kentucky.

Rain will turn to snow through tonight and into early Sunday morning leading to the potential for a few slick spots to form on roadways. (WKYT)

By Sunday morning, some light snow will remain across eastern and southeastern Kentucky but should be on the way out. Temperatures will begin the day in the lower 20s for most, with a few teens popping up for some areas as well. Throughout the day, drier weather will return, with highs only topping out in the upper 20s and 30s with some sunshine trying to return. Some northern and central Kentucky areas could see some brief flurries to light snow showers again Sunday evening, but this shouldn’t create any significant issues.

Through next week, our winter weather pattern will stay active as a front stalls across our region with multiple weak low-pressure systems bringing moisture to our area. We will also be on a dividing line of freezing temperatures that could allow for multiple rounds of ice and snow, leading to significant traffic issues and more. Still have to keep a close eye on it, but we’ll update you with the latest. Oh yeah, and after all of this, models are hinting at a strong blast of Arctic air for the end of next week and next weekend, so there is another thing to watch.

