Advertisement

Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:15 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash late Thursday that injured two young children near the team’s training complex adjacent to Arrowhead Stadium.

The team confirmed in a statement Friday that Britt Reid was involved in the accident but declined additional comment.

Local television station KSHB reported that Reid told an officer on the scene that he had “two or three drinks,” according to a search warrant filed just before midnight.

Reid then complained of stomach pain and also was taken to an area hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This next round means business
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A loaded wintry pattern is coming together
Heavy snow leads to power outages in some counties
Gov. Beshear reports 1,532 new cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths Sunday
A mix of snow, freezing rain, and showers move in for this week ahead creating multiple issues...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another active Winter pattern ahead
About 10% of people who have received a COVID shot report lingering side-effects, like...
COVID-19 vaccination efforts expected to speed up in Kentucky

Latest News

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payments for families with children
A Philadelphia woman is in critical condition after an off-duty officer allegedly slammed his...
Off-duty Pa. officer charged with DUI after car slams into home, critically injuring woman
Former President Donald Trump is facing a second impeachment trial in the Senate.
Lawmakers prepare for impeachment week
Leahy ready to preside over impeachment trial
Leahy ready to preside over impeachment trial
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash