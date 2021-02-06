Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 1,998 new cases of COVID-19, 49 deaths reported Saturday

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 1,998 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total is now at least 376,262 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 8.07%.

Officials also reported 49 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,020.

At least 1,294 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 318 in the ICU and 164 on ventilators.

