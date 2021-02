RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central picked up its fourth win in its last five games, topping Dunbar on Saturday, 83-59.

The Indians (8-4) sprinted out to a 17-4 lead in the first quarter, never looking back for the win.

Dunbar (5-2) will travel to Lafayette Tuesday.

Madison Central travels to Bracken Co. on Monday.

