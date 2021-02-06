Morehead State tops Austin Peay in OT, runs winning streak to 11

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Down 73-67 in overtime, Morehead State went on an 8-1 run and beat Austin Peay 75-74 Saturday afternoon to extend its winning streak to eleven games.

In overtime, Terry Taylor missed the back end of a one-and-one with 0.9 seconds to go that would have forced double OT.

Skyelar Potter led the Eagles with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Morehead State (15-6, 12-2) has not lost in 2021 and they have equaled the 2009-10 team for the second-longest winning streak in program history.

Freshman Johni Broome chipped in 19 points and eight rebounds.

Morehead State can tie the program record with 12 straight wins if they beat Tennessee State on the road Thursday at 9:00.

FINAL: VICTORIOUS ONCE AGAIN!@MSUEaglesMBB squeezes out the win in a tough OVC battle over Austin Peay. @skyelarpotter5 leads the Eagles with 2⃣0⃣ points and 1⃣3⃣ rebounds as MSU extends its win streak to 11 straight, tied for second in team history. pic.twitter.com/LizL34T9nY — Morehead State Athletics (@MSUEagles) February 6, 2021

