Advertisement

Morehead State tops Austin Peay in OT, runs winning streak to 11

Skyelar Potter led the Eagles with 20 points and 13 rebounds.
Morehead State beats Austin Peay in OT.
Morehead State beats Austin Peay in OT.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Down 73-67 in overtime, Morehead State went on an 8-1 run and beat Austin Peay 75-74 Saturday afternoon to extend its winning streak to eleven games.

In overtime, Terry Taylor missed the back end of a one-and-one with 0.9 seconds to go that would have forced double OT.

Skyelar Potter led the Eagles with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Morehead State (15-6, 12-2) has not lost in 2021 and they have equaled the 2009-10 team for the second-longest winning streak in program history.

Freshman Johni Broome chipped in 19 points and eight rebounds.

Morehead State can tie the program record with 12 straight wins if they beat Tennessee State on the road Thursday at 9:00.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This next round means business
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A loaded wintry pattern is coming together
Heavy snow leads to power outages in some counties
Gov. Beshear reports 1,532 new cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths Sunday
A mix of snow, freezing rain, and showers move in for this week ahead creating multiple issues...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another active Winter pattern ahead
About 10% of people who have received a COVID shot report lingering side-effects, like...
COVID-19 vaccination efforts expected to speed up in Kentucky

Latest News

Take Control of the Super Bowl at home
How are you safely celebrating Super Bowl LV?
Kentucky upsets No. 11 Tennessee.
No. 11 Tennessee storms back to beat Kentucky 82-71
EKU has dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Murray State hands EKU homecourt loss, 76-64
Madison Central coach Allen Feldhaus, Jr. watches as his team picks up its eighth win of the...
Madison Central turns away Dunbar, 83-59