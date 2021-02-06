Advertisement

Murray State hands EKU homecourt loss, 76-64

Colonels have lost two-straight
EKU has dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season.
EKU has dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After winning nine-straight games, Eastern Kentucky has now dropped back-to-back games, including Saturday’s 76-64 loss at home to Murray State.

EKU (14-4, 8-3) got a game-high 24 points from freshman guard Wendell Green, Jr. Tre King pitched in 17 points and five rebounds for the Colonels.

A King turnaround in the paint tied the game at 30, but then Murray State ran off nine unanswered points to end the first half with a 39-30 lead.

With the loss, EKU now sits in third place in the Ohio Valley Conference standings, 2.5 games behind Morehead State (15-6, 12-2), and 1.5 games ahead of Austin Peay (11-7, 7-5) and Jacksonville State (11-7, 7-5).

The Colones head to SIU Edwardsville on Monday for a 3 p.m. matchup.

