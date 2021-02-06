Advertisement

No. 18 Missouri holds off frantic rally, tops No. 10 Alabama

The Tigers held their largest lead with 13:05 left and were still up by 20 with less than six minutes remaining.
Missouri's Mitchell Smith, center, celebrates with teammates after they defeated Alabama 68-65...
Missouri's Mitchell Smith, center, celebrates with teammates after they defeated Alabama 68-65 in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Dru Smith and No. 18 Missouri built a 22-point lead in the second half, then held off a frantic rally by No. 10 Alabama for a 68-65 victory.

Herb Jones had two chances to give Alabama the lead in the final 20 seconds, but he missed a layup and had another try blocked by Mitchell Smith.

Missouri is 13-3. Alabama lost for the first time in SEC play and fell to 15-5 overall.

