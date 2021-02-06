Officials urge drivers to stay sober ahead of Super Bowl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials and activists are warning of a possible increase of drunk driving during Super Bowl weekend.

Lexington native and national President of Mothers Against Drunk Drivers Alex Otte has personal experience with drunk driving.

When she was just 13 Otte was the victim of a boating accident caused by a drunk driver.

“The boat hit me from the side going a little over 60 miles an hour, threw me off the jet ski, and I landed face down on the water and the boat came down on top of me.” Otte said.

She suffered multiple life-threatening injuries in the crash. She ultimately lost her right leg because of it.

“I figured out very quickly that I wanted to be the last little girl that this ever happened to,” She said. “10 years later we know that I wasn’t, but I will continue to fight until that day comes because I truly believe that we will see a day where there are no more victims of drunk driving.”

According to Otte, drunk driving is more prevalent during certain times of the year. One of those times is Super Bowl Sunday.

She said in 2019, 35 percent of traffic deaths on game day were caused by drunk drivers. She said that number can be as high as 50 percent some days.

As a precaution this weekend, Kentucky State Police is putting more troopers on the roads, putting an effort on enforcing traffic violations.

To Otte, it’s about doing the right thing to keep the community safe.

“Drunk driving is a violent and 100 percent preventable crime and it truly is a choice,” Otte said. “People have the choice to make and they are able to plan ahead.”

KSP said to be safe, you should always have a plan before going out, including having a designated driver. They said to make sure to take it slow on the roads this weekend, buckle up and get rid of distractions while behind the wheel.

