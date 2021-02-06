One injured in Lexington home collapse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One man was hurt when a home collapsed in Lexington Saturday, Feb. 6.

It happened at 10 a.m. on Merino Street.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, the home was abandoned and was being prepared for demolition when it collapsed with three people inside. Neighbors rushed to help. Two people made it out unharmed, but a third person was still inside. It took crews about an hour to get the man out of the house.

“That takes that time because we have to make it safe for us to go in and work and not allow any more collapse onto the patient,” Major Shane Poynter explained.

The man was extracted with non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

“And now we can be happy. We can be grateful that he did make it out,” one neighbor said.

Code enforcement was called out to evaluate the property. Neighbors say the home had been condemned for several years, which is why the men were inside demolishing the structure.

