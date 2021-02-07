Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another active Winter pattern ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we get to enjoy a brief time of dry weather heading into the start of the workweek, another wintry pattern ramps up yet again, bringing in a mix of snow, ice, and freezing rain threats to our region.

Keep your coats handy tonight because temperatures will remain on the cold side. We’ll fall back into the 20s this evening and tonight, with some areas even getting into the upper teens through the overnight. Even if your area doesn’t fall into the teens, wind chill values will at least make it feel in the teens by late tonight. The good news is that conditions remain on the dry side, with skies staying mostly clear.

By Monday morning, many areas will begin the day in the upper teens and lower-20s. Dry weather will persist throughout most of the day, with skies remaining a mix of clouds and sun at times. One forecasted high won’t fit everyone by Monday afternoon due to a front that will help split temperatures from north to south. Those in northern and parts of central Kentucky will see highs in the mid to upper 30s and some 40s, and then those further south and southeast will see highs reach further into 40s through the afternoon.

As a front stalls across our region, multiple rounds of systems will ride along it, bringing a wintry mess to our area. This action will begin Tuesday evening with a wintry mix for parts of our region, but then the next systems will become more widespread by Wednesday and Thursday. These systems are expected to bring rain, freezing rain, and snow across the state. Exactly where the cutoff between snow, freezing rain, and rain sits will be a big question that will rely somewhat on nowcasting the day of, but at this time, models have been putting the freezing mix right over the Bluegrass and areas to the northeast. As mentioned, there will likely be some changes to this forecast, so check back for more updates, but following this wintry mess, we are also tracking frigid arctic air to move in by next weekend.

