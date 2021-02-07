Advertisement

Biden ending deals with Central America restricting asylum

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:20 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is withdrawing the U.S. from agreements with three Central American countries that restricted the ability of people to seek asylum at the southwest border, part of a broad effort to undo the immigration policies of President Donald Trump.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday the administration had notified El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras that it had started the formal process of terminating agreements that had been part of Trump’s effort to restrict asylum.

The agreements, which had been on hold since early in the coronavirus pandemic, required many people seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border to go instead to one of the three Central American countries and pursue their claims there.

“The Biden administration believes there are more suitable ways to work with our partner governments to manage migration across the region,” Blinken said in a statement announcing the immediate suspension of the agreements and their eventual termination.

The secretary of state said the administration intends to work with the Central American nations to reduce some of the insecurity and poverty that cause people to flee in the first place while maintaining the security of the U.S. border.

“To be clear, these actions do not mean that the U.S. border is open,” he said. “While we are committed to expanding legal pathways for protection and opportunity here and in the region, the United States is a country with borders and laws that must be enforced.”

The Trump administration pushed the Central American nations to accept the agreements as a way to reduce the number of people seeking asylum in the United States. Critics said it amounted to a U.S. retreat from its obligations under international law to help people fleeing persecution since neither of the three countries could credibly provide refuge.

Since the start of the pandemic, the U.S. has been quickly expelling nearly everyone apprehended at the border or seeking asylum under a public health law to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

President Joe Biden signed a series of executive orders Tuesday that ended Trump immigration policies or put them under review. He also set up a task force to reunite Central American families who had been forcibly separated at the border under a zero-tolerance program in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This next round means business
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A loaded wintry pattern is coming together
Heavy snow leads to power outages in some counties
Gov. Beshear reports 1,532 new cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths Sunday
A mix of snow, freezing rain, and showers move in for this week ahead creating multiple issues...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another active Winter pattern ahead
About 10% of people who have received a COVID shot report lingering side-effects, like...
COVID-19 vaccination efforts expected to speed up in Kentucky

Latest News

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A Philadelphia woman is in critical condition after an off-duty officer allegedly slammed his...
Off-duty Pa. officer charged with DUI after car slams into home, critically injuring woman
Former President Donald Trump is facing a second impeachment trial in the Senate.
Lawmakers prepare for impeachment week
Leahy ready to preside over impeachment trial
Leahy ready to preside over impeachment trial
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash