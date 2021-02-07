COVID-19 vaccination efforts expected to speed up in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Vaccination efforts are ramping up across the Commonwealth.

This past week, thousands of people booked appointments at the Kentucky Horse Park. It’s one of the regional vaccination sites from the state partnership with Kroger. Coming up this week, Covington and Bowling Green will also open regional sites.

The state is making an additional effort to bring vaccinations to all 120 counties. On Monday, each local health department will receive at least 100 doses of the vaccine for the next three weeks. Some counties will receive more based on population.

The WEDCO District Health Department said the extra doses will help a very vulnerable population.

“We have a lot of people in each group of 70 and older and so this is a critical time to get vaccinations to this age group,” Director Dr. Crystal Miller said.

Others in group 1B include K through 12 employees. That’s a population the UK Kroger Field Clinic has targeted.

“We’re the primary vaccination site for K 12 employees in our community,” UK spokesperson, Jay Blanton said. “There’s about 9,000 in the public and private schools. I think we’re getting close, as close as we can to be through that list. I think we’re well over 7000 now.”

In addition to mass vaccination sites and clinics, area hospitals are also offering the shots.

The federal government is also sending about 13,000 doses to the Commonwealth through the Federal Pharmacy Program. That’s expected to be ready on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.