Gov. Beshear reports 1,532 new cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 1,532 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total is now at least 377,790 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 7.97%.

Officials also reported 31 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,051.

At least 1,235 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 290 in the ICU and 140 on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.