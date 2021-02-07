Advertisement

Health experts fear Super Bowl watch parties could become super spreader events

By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:17 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - From spaced out dining experiences, to couches with few guests, health experts recommend your Super Bowl Sunday game plans don’t include any huddles with people outside of your usual household.

“Before you go out to try and enjoy the game, please remember this, the current recommendations are still eight people max and two different households max,” said Dr. Steven Stack.

Kentucky’s Public Health Commissioner Dr. Stack encouraging football fans across the Commonwealth not to fumble the state’s momentum as we head into what could potentially be our fourth week in a row of a decline in COVID cases.

“We need to not mix and match families. That’s how we get super spreader events,” Dr. Stack said.

In efforts to hold the line against the spread of the virus, Emergency Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton strongly recommends you watch from home, cheering on your team with others virtually.

“This is something we can watch almost anywhere. On our TV’s, our mobile devices at home. There are tons of places you can watch the game. Ideally we don’t want people to put themselves or others at risk,” said Dr. Stanton.

Treating COVID-19 patients day after day, Dr. Stanton knows firsthand how quickly cases can spread in a community after large gatherings.

“We see entire families getting admitted to the hospital with multiple family members dying from this virus. So we never know whether you could be someone with no symptoms or mild symptoms, or someone who’s whole family could end up in the hospital or worse,” said Dr. Stanton.

You can find a link to recommendations for Super Bowl gatherings from the CDC here.

Fayette Conty Public School leaders told us during an interview this week, they also want to encourage families not to hold large watch parties.

The school district will start a gradual return to in-person learning on February 16, as long as cases don’t rise throughout the county.

