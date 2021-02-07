Heavy snow leads to power outages in some counties
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:44 AM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thousands of people are without power Sunday morning as heavy snow rolled through the mountains overnight.
At this point, Bell and Harlan County look to be the hardest hit, dealing with hundreds of outages each.
Here is a look at the outages as of 2:53 p.m. Sunday:
Cumberland Valley Electric
Bell-49
Whitley-86
Knox-43
Harlan-18
McCreary-6
Laurel -273
Total: 475
Kentucky Utilities
Harlan-515
Bell-453
Knox-11
Wise-17
Total: 996
Kentucky Power
Letcher- 137
Perry-9
Total: 146
