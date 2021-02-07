Heavy snow leads to power outages in some counties

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thousands of people are without power Sunday morning as heavy snow rolled through the mountains overnight.

At this point, Bell and Harlan County look to be the hardest hit, dealing with hundreds of outages each.

Here is a look at the outages as of 2:53 p.m. Sunday:

Cumberland Valley Electric

Bell-49

Whitley-86

Knox-43

Harlan-18

McCreary-6

Laurel -273

Total: 475

Kentucky Utilities

Harlan-515

Bell-453

Knox-11

Wise-17

Total: 996

Kentucky Power

Letcher- 137

Perry-9

Total: 146

Check out the links below for the latest outage reports:

Kentucky Power

Big Sandy RECC

Licking Valley RECC

Jackson Energy

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.