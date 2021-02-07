Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A loaded wintry pattern is coming together

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This pattern has so much potential this week.

Round after round of wintry weather will try to line up this week. The final flakes will be flying in eastern Kentucky from this system today. Next comes all of the events of the upcoming week.

We should be able to make it through a day or two before this pattern gets cranked up. The middle of the week looks concerning. We are about to ride the line between rain, freezing rain, and snow. The problem from this round could end up being the freezing rain. Our primary time for this event will be Tuesday night-Thursday morning. It looks rough on some of the accumulation data.

Plenty of time to get it all worked out, but be prepared for nasty weather!

It is another Sunday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

