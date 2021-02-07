Advertisement

KSP investigating two people shot in Hart Co. Friday evening

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, February 5th at 5:50 pm, Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call of a shooting incident on Cub Run Highway in Hart County.

Alexander S. Gardner, 21, of Cub Run was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault 1st Degree Domestic Violence, and taken to the Hart County Detention Center.

Alexander’s father, Jerry R. Gardner Jr. and grandfather Jerry R. Gardner Sr. were transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where they are being treated for gunshot wounds as a result of the incident. Jerry Gardner Jr. and Jerry Gardner Sr. are both listed in stable condition.

There were no other individuals reported to have been involved or injured during the shooting. The investigation is ongoing at this time by Kentucky State Police Detectives

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This next round means business
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A loaded wintry pattern is coming together
Heavy snow leads to power outages in some counties
Gov. Beshear reports 1,532 new cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths Sunday
A mix of snow, freezing rain, and showers move in for this week ahead creating multiple issues...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another active Winter pattern ahead
About 10% of people who have received a COVID shot report lingering side-effects, like...
COVID-19 vaccination efforts expected to speed up in Kentucky

Latest News

Since the beginning of the new year, our number of new cases has slowly gone down to the point...
137 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
g
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Chance for Winter Weather Tonight
Online payment of court costs, fines expands in Kentucky
Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education concerned about lack of higher education enrollment
Council calls for action on decline in college enrollment
Supporters say momentum, like the need for new revenue, is growing. But resistance remains.
WATCH | WKYT Investigates | Ca$hing in on sports betting