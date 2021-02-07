Lexington warehouse damaged in fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire officials are investigating a large fire at a Lexington warehouse.

Officials say it happened around 5:15 Saturday night at a warehouse building on Capstone Drive.

They say seven people were inside at the time of the fire, but they all made it out safely.

The fire left extensive damage to the building, according to fire officials.

The cause is still under investigation.

