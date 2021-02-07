Advertisement

Local doctors donate $12,000 to hospital staff at Baptist Health Corbin

Credit: Baptist Health Corbin
Credit: Baptist Health Corbin(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:36 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Doctors with The Whitley County Physicians of Kentucky Medical Association (KMA) donated $12,000 to the Baptist Health Corbin Foundation.

Doctors with KMA said the money will be divided to the staff working in high-risk areas like the Emergency Room, Respiratory Therapy, Intensive Care Unit and the Progressive Care Unit who have worked with COVID-19 patients.

“We all thank each and every one of you,” hospital officials said in a Facebook post.

You can see the Facebook post below:

Local Physicians Recognize Weary COVID Staff The Whitley County Physicians of the Kentucky Medical Association (KMA)...

Posted by Baptist Health Corbin on Friday, February 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This next round means business
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A loaded wintry pattern is coming together
Heavy snow leads to power outages in some counties
Gov. Beshear reports 1,532 new cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths Sunday
A mix of snow, freezing rain, and showers move in for this week ahead creating multiple issues...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another active Winter pattern ahead
About 10% of people who have received a COVID shot report lingering side-effects, like...
COVID-19 vaccination efforts expected to speed up in Kentucky

Latest News

Since the beginning of the new year, our number of new cases has slowly gone down to the point...
137 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
g
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Chance for Winter Weather Tonight
Online payment of court costs, fines expands in Kentucky
Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education concerned about lack of higher education enrollment
Council calls for action on decline in college enrollment
Supporters say momentum, like the need for new revenue, is growing. But resistance remains.
WATCH | WKYT Investigates | Ca$hing in on sports betting