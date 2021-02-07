Myanmar Community Association of Bowling Green holds peaceful protest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday afternoon members of the Myanmar Community Association of Bowling Green, held a peaceful protest at Circus Square Park. With the hopes that their voices would be heard.

A large turnout at Circus Square Park as the Myanmar Community Association of Bowling Green is peacefully protesting. They want Myanmar/Burma to honor the 2020 election results. Full story tonight on 13 News. Posted by WBKO Television on Saturday, February 6, 2021

“So what we have going on is a really peaceful protest that we’re going to do for Myanmar because they have arrested our president and our chancellor,” said Aungsansu Hein, an officer for the organization, translator.

The protest is following the political tension in the country formally known as Burma. Earlier this week a military coup overthrew the government and arrested several political leaders.

Members of the local Myanmar/Burma community do not agree with the military actions and are asking for their political leaders to be freed.

“We had an election last year in Burma--the 2020 elections and the military didn’t support our public decision. They’re trying to take over again, like in the past, so we want democracy and we want our President freed,” said Kyi Kyaw, president. Translated by Hein.

According to Hein, they have banned online forms of communication for those living in Myanmar. She added being able to protest here in America means so much to them.

“They’re banning Facebook, they’re banning Instagram, they’re banning everything. So it means so much for us that we can come out here and peacefully protest, and no one’s saying anything about it,” said Hein. “We really hope that we can get our voice out there for more people to notice us because not many people know what’s going on in Myanmar. Some people don’t even know what Myanmar is. So we will like to have our voice heard.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.