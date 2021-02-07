No. 11 Tennessee storms back to beat Kentucky 82-71
Down 58-48 with 12:00 left, No. 11 Tennessee finished the game with a 34-13 run.
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Down 58-48 with 12:00 left, No. 11 Tennessee finished the game with a 34-13 run to beat Kentucky 82-71 Saturday night at Rupp Arena.
The Volunteers (13-4, 6-4) have now win six of the last nine games against the Wildcats.
Kentucky (5-12, 4-6) is off to its worst 17-game start in school history.
Keon Johnson led the Volunteers with 27 points. Keion Brooks Jr. led UK with a career-high 23 points and 11 rebounds.
The Wildcats host Arkansas Tuesday night at 7:00.
