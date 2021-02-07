Advertisement

One man injured in Lexington shooting

(AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called around 1:50 p.m. to the area of the Catholic Action Center.

There they found a male in his 20s with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim told them he had been approached by a group of men who demanded his belongings.

The man says when he refused, someone in the group shot him.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects in the shooting at this time.

