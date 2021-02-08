Ally Blake’s Forecast | Chance for Winter Weather Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good morning everyone! An active winery pattern will make its way to the Bluegrass state this week and we could see all types of precipitation... rain, snow, & ice oh my!

We are waking up to a bitter cold with temps in the upper teens to low 20′s, with single digits wind chills. A mix of sun and clouds early will change over into mostly cloudy skies by the end of the day. A chance for a wintery mix is possible later this evening, and even some accumulating amounts can pop up in northern Kentucky. 1-4′' could be expected near the Indiana/Ohio border with locally lesser amounts towards the south.

This week we will see multiple rounds of energy brining many wintry systems. The best chance to see any accumulations will be in northern KY and areas north of I 64. The rest of the week gets interesting, colder air moves back in and mid week we stay well below average with highs become in the 20′s....brrrr. The biggest thing we are watching is the potential for a winter storm mid week. This system looks to be more icy than most systems we have seen and that could make things dangerous. Some spots could see around an inch of freezing rain, but where that bullseye ends up, is something we will have to really keep an eye on as it could affect power in some spots.

Also by the end of the week another shot of arctic air makes its way into play and we could have a high in the teens by Sunday. Stay warm and safe this week!

