Central Ky. utility companies prepare for possible power outages due to weather this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we may be familiar with winter storms and ice impacting the commonwealth, it never makes the hazards any easier to deal with, especially when it comes to slick roads and power outages.

As a winter storm threatens the commonwealth with the potential for significant icing, power companies across the state are preparing for the hazards it’s likely to bring.

“We’re just checking everything, making sure our trucks are fueled each night, our materials stocked, we’re ready to respond to service interruptions most any time anyway,” said Denise Myers with Blue Grass Energy.

But no matter how much preparation is done, heavy ice will always bring down tree limbs and power lines along with them, so Blue Grass Energy says during these significant weather events, customers should prepare for some outages and know that companies have a plan of action for tackling these issues.

“We have to start with higher lines, like our power plants and then we go to the sub stations and then we work our way to people’s houses,” Myers said.

Now Blue Grass Energy serves about 63,000 customers across 23 counties here in central and northern Kentucky, so anytime we get winter storms they advise their customers to just practice patience.

“We just ask that people bear with us and just know we’re working as safely as we can to get everybody back online. We want power restored as quickly as our members do,” Myers said.

And Myers encourages customers of Blue Grass Energy to download their free app to get the latest updates on power restoration and to more easily report problems in their area.

If power lines come down on your property or roadway, it’s important to report them to your local power company and never drive over them.

