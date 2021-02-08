Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Watch

By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Let’s begin with a Winter Storm THREAT for the entire region Tuesday night through Friday morning. This is for the potential of significant amounts of freezing rain, sleet and snow. The overall pattern through next week is likely to be memorable for much of the region.

The first system moving through this evening and early Tuesday continues to target areas of northern/north-central Kentucky with a snowfall. A Winter Weather Advisory is out for this area. This setup may also have a touch of freezing rain on the southern edge of this near the Interstate 64 corridor.

A Winter Storm Watch is out for most of the state Tuesday night through Thursday. A developing storm system will bring significant amounts of freezing rain, sleet, snow and some rain to the state. This will likely be a high impact event.

Arctic air comes in behind this with another winter storm possible later in the weekend or early next week.

