Advertisement

Deputies involved in Laurel County shooting

Generic photo of a police shooting
Generic photo of a police shooting(WCAX)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County Saturday night.

Troopers say deputies from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a complaint on Chestnut Way.

A caller said a man was in the woods behind his house threatening to shoot him.

When deputies arrived, they say they found 59-year old Michael Collins of London with a gun.

Deputies say Collins refused to drop his weapon when told to do so. One of the officers then shot and hit Collins in the shoulder and abdomen.

Deputies encounter armed suspect overnight: Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Lt....

Posted by Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, February 7, 2021

Officers gave Collins first aid until EMS officials arrived.

Collins is now at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

The deputy involved was not hurt. Their name was not released.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This next round means business
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A loaded wintry pattern is coming together
Heavy snow leads to power outages in some counties
Gov. Beshear reports 1,532 new cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths Sunday
A mix of snow, freezing rain, and showers move in for this week ahead creating multiple issues...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another active Winter pattern ahead
About 10% of people who have received a COVID shot report lingering side-effects, like...
COVID-19 vaccination efforts expected to speed up in Kentucky

Latest News

Since the beginning of the new year, our number of new cases has slowly gone down to the point...
137 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
g
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Chance for Winter Weather Tonight
Online payment of court costs, fines expands in Kentucky
Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education concerned about lack of higher education enrollment
Council calls for action on decline in college enrollment
Supporters say momentum, like the need for new revenue, is growing. But resistance remains.
WATCH | WKYT Investigates | Ca$hing in on sports betting