Deputies involved in Laurel County shooting

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County Saturday night.

Troopers say deputies from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a complaint on Chestnut Way.

A caller said a man was in the woods behind his house threatening to shoot him.

When deputies arrived, they say they found 59-year old Michael Collins of London with a gun.

Deputies say Collins refused to drop his weapon when told to do so. One of the officers then shot and hit Collins in the shoulder and abdomen.

Officers gave Collins first aid until EMS officials arrived.

Collins is now at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

The deputy involved was not hurt. Their name was not released.

