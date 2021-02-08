Advertisement

Emergency physician debunks rumors surrounding COVID-19 vaccine

By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “The people who are opting out of this vaccine are going to drag this pandemic out for years potentially,” said Emergency Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton.

Dr. Stanton’s strong message comes after frustration of vaccine myths circling in communities.

“There’s the thought that it was made too quickly. But this is not new vaccine technology. This is something that has been tested on tens of thousands of people. Now millions of people. First in line were those on the front lines. The physicians and nurses on the front lines,” Dr. Stanton said.

Dr. Stanton explaining the chance of even a severe allergic reaction from the vaccine is one in 100,000.

“Every person who gets the vaccine, we take another log off the fire, off the stack of this bonfire. The more people that opt out just leave those on there as more source, or potential fuel, for that fire to spread.”

The goal is to vaccinate everyone now, like what was done with Smallpox, so that eventually, the vaccine isn’t even needed anymore.

“Everybody needs to get the vaccine. That’s our way out of this. The more people who don’t, the longer we’re going to be dealing with more cases and disruptions to our daily lives,” Dr. Stanton said.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This next round means business
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A loaded wintry pattern is coming together
Heavy snow leads to power outages in some counties
Gov. Beshear reports 1,532 new cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths Sunday
A mix of snow, freezing rain, and showers move in for this week ahead creating multiple issues...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another active Winter pattern ahead
About 10% of people who have received a COVID shot report lingering side-effects, like...
COVID-19 vaccination efforts expected to speed up in Kentucky

Latest News

Since the beginning of the new year, our number of new cases has slowly gone down to the point...
137 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
g
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Chance for Winter Weather Tonight
Online payment of court costs, fines expands in Kentucky
Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education concerned about lack of higher education enrollment
Council calls for action on decline in college enrollment
Supporters say momentum, like the need for new revenue, is growing. But resistance remains.
WATCH | WKYT Investigates | Ca$hing in on sports betting