Franklin County students back in the classroom

FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Students are back in the classroom for two central Kentucky school districts.

Madison County and Franklin County each returned to in-person learning Monday morning.

It’s exciting on a couple of fronts. First, just having kids back in the classrooms is exciting enough, but Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp says he hopes that, from here on, in-person learning will again become the norm and that is really exciting.

“We’re very excited. We think this is the beginning of the end of all of this very difficult situation that we’ve been through,” Kopp said.

Starting Monday, Franklin County Schools will return on a hybrid learning model, which means half of their students will come to school on Monday and Tuesday, then Wednesday will be completely virtual and the other half of students will come on Thursday and Friday.

Franklin County students are phasing back into in person learning. the last time students were in classrooms was October and even then it was just for a week. I spoke with Superintendent Mark Kopp who said he’s feeling good about this hybrid model return. I’ll have more on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/v3FnHKVGsP — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) February 8, 2021

Kopp tells us that the model they chose, along with the more than 70% of their teachers who received a vaccination shot, is allowing them to get a large number of their students back into classrooms.

“Today’s number in Franklin County, I think our incidence rate is a 30.8 which is still in the red, but it’s much lower than it was at the beginning of last week, I think we were around 62 or so, so the cases are coming down,” Kopp said. “I’m being very optimistic here. I think as more of the vaccines continue to roll out we’re going to see these numbers fall and we’re going to be able to provide in-person instruction.”

Superintendent Kopp said he’s optimistic that Franklin County could see a full in-person return before the end of the year and he said he’s optimistic. There are a lot of factors that play into it, but he says there’s a chance if everything goes right.

