Harlan County officials deal with power outages caused from more than 7 inches of snow

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - More than seven inches of snow fell in Harlan County, causing several power outages in the area. Judge Executive Dan Mosley says it was an unexpected situation to wake up to.

“We anticipated one to three inches, certainly didn’t anticipate seven to ten inches, even greater in some parts of the county,” Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley said.

Mosley says in some areas across the county, the amount of snow they received was even larger.

“Some places in the county only saw two inches. My house we had seven inches and on top of Black Mountain, almost fifteen inches. So, it definitely snowed at a rapid pace during the overnight hours,” Mosley said.

He says that clearing the snow has not been difficult. What has been...was clearing trees that have fallen due to the weather.

“Our road department has actually had to clear off, so far, twelve to fifteen pretty large trees that have fallen on county roads,” Mosley said.

When the snow started, around 1,300 people did not have power. Mosley says many of those outages have been resolved.

“We’re very fortunate that it quit snowing when it did because if it hadn’t quit, the way the trees are weighted down with snow on the power lines, this could’ve been much worse than what we’re seeing,” Mosley said.

Asking everyone to remain patient.

“Road crews are doing a very good job in a short period of time and I just ask everyone to be patient if you don’t have to be out today, don’t be out,” Mosley said.

Mosley says everything should be back to normal Monday morning.

