Advertisement

Kentucky football adds wide receiver Tre’Von Morgan

Morgan is a 6-foot-6 wideout out of Massillon, Ohio
Michigan State wide receiver Tre'Von Morgan runs up field during the second half of an NCAA...
Michigan State wide receiver Tre'Von Morgan runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 49-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky football program has added its second transfer from Michigan State this week. On Monday, wide receiver Tre’Von Morgan announced his intentions to join the UK, football team.

Morgan is a 6-foot-6 wideout out of Massillon, Ohio, who was a four-star prospect and the top-rated receiver in Ohio the 2019 recruiting class.

Morgan should provide the Wildcats with a big receiving target on the outside and have four years of remaining eligibility.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Watch
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
A winter storm will bring rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm likely brings snow and ice
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily case total since December; 7.78% positivity rate
Officials at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections are investigating after three inmates...
Three inmates attempt suicide at Louisville jail within minutes of each other

Latest News

Curt Lewis finished with 10 points and seven boards in the victory
Colonels bounce back with 78-74 road win at SIUE
After 16% of scheduled games were canceled in week one, that percentage has increased from 24...
WATCH | COVID-19 wreaking havoc on Kentucky high school basketball schedules
Singleton named new UK running backs and special teams coach
Report: Jemal Singleton leaving UK Football for job with Philadelphia Eagles
In Fayette County, Bryan Station has been hit the hardest by COVID-19. The Defenders have had...
COVID-19 wreaking havoc on Kentucky high school basketball schedules