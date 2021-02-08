Kentucky football adds wide receiver Tre’Von Morgan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky football program has added its second transfer from Michigan State this week. On Monday, wide receiver Tre’Von Morgan announced his intentions to join the UK, football team.

Morgan is a 6-foot-6 wideout out of Massillon, Ohio, who was a four-star prospect and the top-rated receiver in Ohio the 2019 recruiting class.

Morgan should provide the Wildcats with a big receiving target on the outside and have four years of remaining eligibility.

